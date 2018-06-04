Watch 4-year-old North West sing Kanye's song in adorable video

Does North West have musical chops?
Only time will tell, but if the tot’s recent performance is any indication, she might be destined for a singing career just like her dad, Kanye West.
In a tweet on Sunday, Kanye West posted a video of his daughter singing a lyric from “No Mistakes,” from West’s newly-released album “Ye.” In the video, the adorable North, wearing a colorful dress and sipping chocolate milk, croons.
“Make no mistake, I still love you," she sings.
With all the smiling emojis in the post's caption, West is clearly one proud dad! (We're sure mom, Kim Kardashian, is full of joy too.)
West shared the album during a listening party held last week in Wyoming, where the family’s been vacationing.
A week ago, Kardashian shared a dramatic shot of Kanye, North, and son Saint walking amid mountains in Jackson Hole. (We’re assuming the newest Kardashian-West addition, Chicago, born in January, wasn’t quite ready to join the family’s hike.)
We can't wait for North's next rendition of her dad's music to make it online!