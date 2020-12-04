The 1st trailer for 'Wendy Williams: The Movie' is here and it's totally wild

If you've ever wanted to ask Wendy Williams, "How you doin'?" well, soon you'll get your chance.

Well, kind of: The larger-than-life talk show host with the big hair and big personality is getting her own Lifetime biopic, "Wendy Williams: The Movie," on January 30, and the first trailer shows we're going to learn a lot about just how she got to where she is today: as the host of one of the top syndicated shows on TV.

First, though, check out this amazing trailer, which was featured on "The Wendy Williams Show" Thursday:

The trailer gives us some glimpses into Williams' early career (she's played by Ciera Payton) in shock jock radio, then carries us into the start of her syndicated talk show, which began airing in 2008. We get a peek into her difficult relationship with ex-husband Kevin Hunter (portrayed by Morocco Omari), his reported affair, and her descent into substance abuse. And that's not the only low point; we'll also get to see the time she fainted on air in 2017 after her Halloween costume got too hot.

"I am here to stay," says Payton (as Williams) in the trailer. "I'm gonna come in like a hurricane."

Ciera Payton brings it as Wendy Williams in "Wendy Williams: The Movie." Lifetime / YouTube

After the trailer aired on her show, a stunned Williams (who said she hadn't seen any of it before), brought on director Darren Grant for a virtual chat.

"This is exciting to me because that's the Wendy that a lot of people don't know, that's the Wendy that I remember ... I know that time period, you were on your grind, you were the talk of the town," said Grant. "There's sex, there's drugs, there's music. It's all in there."

Williams was so thrilled to talk with him that she invited Grant and his wife to her apartment to watch the full film on its premiere date. Of course, they would social distance. "Do you eat caviar and Doritos and stuff?" she asked.

Wendy Williams in October, 2019 during her Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Of course, he said he did. "I eat whatever you're serving," replied Grant. "That sounds amazing."

They'll need to watch more than the film, because after the biopic airs at 8 p.m. ET, Lifetime will air "The Wendy Williams Story ... What a Mess!" a documentary featuring Williams. So set your DVRs or your calendars now for a wild weekend with Wendy in 2021!