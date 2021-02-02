The first full-length trailer for the new "Punky Brewster" reboot is here.

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, released the trailer for the highly anticipated comedy on Tuesday. Original star Soleil Moon Frye reprises the role of Punky, who's now a single mom of three, with Freddie Prinze Jr. also starring as Punky's ex-husband, Travis.

The trailer begins with flashback footage of pig-tailed Punky from the original series before showing Punky now as an adult trying desperately to reclaim her "Punky power" after splitting from Travis.

"Raising three kids on my own, I'm barely keeping it together," Punky says in the clip. "It's time for me to focus on myself and my needs."

Soleil Moon Frye, right, and Freddie Prinze, left, with their child co-stars in the new "Punky Brewster." Peacock

When one of Punky's daughters tries to show her the pic of a potential new mate on a dating app, Punky rejects the idea. "I'm not ready to date again. Your father and I just broke up," she says before sneaking a quick peek. "A fireman? Holy macanoli!"

The cast of Peacock's new "Punky Brewster" reboot, which premieres Feb. 25. Peacock

But clearly a spark still exists between Punky and Travis, as another one of the couple's daughters points out while Travis is in the room. "You still have a thing for him," she tells her mom.

The original "Punky Brewster" aired from 1984 to 1986 on NBC and from 1987 to 1988 in syndication and told the story of Punky, a bright little girl being raised by her grumpy but big-hearted foster dad, Henry (George Gaynes).

Joining Frye and Prinze in the new series are original cast member Cherie Johnson, who returns as Punky’s bestie, Cherie, and newcomer Quinn Copeland, who plays Izzy, a girl in the foster care system who reminds Punky of her younger self.

Check out all 10 episodes of the new "Punky Brewster" Feb. 25 on Peacock.