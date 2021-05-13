Watch the 1st teaser for 'Friends' reunion — and see the list of guest stars

It's almost time for the "Friends" reunion!

HBO Max released a short teaser on Thursday for the exclusive unscripted special featuring the entire cast of the legendary sitcom, which will be released on May 27 on the streaming channel.

The reunion special, which was announced last year, will include the original cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as well as a host of special guests.

The teaser released Thursday shows the six main cast members from behind, walking arm and arm at night with a palm tree in the distance, so it's definitely not anywhere near Central Perk and their home in New York City.

"The One Where They Get Back Together," the teaser reads.

Also appearing on the special will be guests David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai, according to a news release by HBO Max.

