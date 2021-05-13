IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch the 1st teaser for 'Friends' reunion — and see the list of guest stars

HBO Max also announced a group of 18 guest stars for the reunion special on May 27, including several who previously appeared on "Friends."

'Friends' reunion is finally happening, says David Schwimmer

March 6, 202101:07
/ Source: TODAY
By Scott Stump

It's almost time for the "Friends" reunion!

HBO Max released a short teaser on Thursday for the exclusive unscripted special featuring the entire cast of the legendary sitcom, which will be released on May 27 on the streaming channel.

The reunion special, which was announced last year, will include the original cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as well as a host of special guests.

The teaser released Thursday shows the six main cast members from behind, walking arm and arm at night with a palm tree in the distance, so it's definitely not anywhere near Central Perk and their home in New York City.

"The One Where They Get Back Together," the teaser reads.

Also appearing on the special will be guests David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai, according to a news release by HBO Max.

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a New Jersey-based freelancer who has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. He has tackled every assignment from interviewing astronauts on the International Space Station to prison inmates training service dogs for military veterans. 