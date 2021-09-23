Kristen Stewart expertly channels Princess Diana in the first full-length trailer for the upcoming biopic "Spencer."

Building on the momentum of last month's teaser, the new two-minute trailer, released Thursday by Neon, features more footage of Stewart as the late Princess of Wales. The American-born "Twilight" franchise star, 31, not only looks just like Diana, she also convincingly mimics her accent and mannerisms.

Set to a somber choral rendition of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day," the trailer opens with Diana arriving late to the Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham Estate, where the royal family is celebrating the Christmas holiday in 1991. Once inside the queen's home, Diana quickly greets her young sons, William and Harry, before being ordered to the drawing room where the rest of the family waits.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in "Spencer." The upcoming biopic is a reimagining of Diana's life over a holiday weekend in 1991 when she makes the decision to divorce Prince Charles. NEON

But first, Diana takes a moment to wash her hands. Alone in a bathroom, the tense royal braces herself. "Three days. That's it," she says aloud.

"Spencer," directed by Pablo Larraín, the same filmmaker behind 2016's "Jackie," is a reimagining of Diana's turbulent life over that holiday weekend, when she makes the decision to end her doomed marriage to Prince Charles, played by Jack Farthing.

The new full-length trailer features flashbacks of a happier Diana on her wedding day to Prince Charles. NEON

"They are getting quite serious about you. So stand very still and smile a lot," an aide confidentially tells the princess during a quiet moment alone.

Furtive glances around the dinner table capture both Diana and Charles' unhappiness — and the queen's awareness of their discontent. The only joyful images in the trailer are those that find Diana with her sons — and a heartbreaking flashback at age 20 in her wedding gown.

At one point in the trailer, Prince William, then just a child, asks his mother, "Mummy, what's happened to make you so sad?"

"There's no hope for me, not with them," Diana later tells a companion as they talk alone in a car.

"Spencer" is scheduled for a theatrical release on Nov. 5.

