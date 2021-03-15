Was Beyoncé on the phone during the Grammys? Twitter had thoughts

Beyoncé might have been multitasking at the Grammys Sunday night.

When the camera panned to her at one point during the ceremony, it appeared she may have been on her phone.

The moment happened right as the nominees for best song were being announced, which included her track "Black Parade."

People on Twitter immediately chimed in to share their thoughts.

One tweet read, "Lol was Beyoncé on the phone?"

"Was Beyoncé on the phone while that award was being announced," one person wrote, paired with a laughing emoji.

CBS / Twitter

Another fan said, "should’ve known beyoncé wasn’t gonna perform... sis was on the phone uninterested probably checking on her kids. like blue, what you and your brother and sister doing? mommy will be home after this."

Even though she had nine nominations on Sunday night, the 39-year-old icon was not slated to perform.

"It's unfortunate, because she's such a big part of the Recording Academy," the group's interim CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., told the Los Angeles Times. "We absolutely wish we had her onstage."

The night was still an eventful one for her and her family. She won best rap song with Meghan Thee Stallion for their collaboration on the remix for "Savage." That win was Beyoncé's 27th in her career, tying the record for the most Grammys won by a singer, male or female. She earned her 28th win later in the night.

Earlier in the day, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter became the second-youngest winner ever to snag a gilded gramophone.