The Wanted react to bandmate's brain tumor news: 'We are with you all the way'

Monday's news that The Wanted singer Tom Parker, 32, has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer has hit everyone, from fans to his loved ones, pretty hard.

And as everyone continues to reel over what this will mean, Parker's bandmates have shared their thoughts on Instagram.

Max George shared a collage of images featuring himself, Parker and Parker's wife, Kelsey Hardwick.

The Wanted in Las Vegas in 2013 Denise Truscello / WireImage

"I think the bravery of Tom and Kelsey announcing their situation is incredible," he wrote. "It's obviously a devastating and scary time... but for those who don't know Tom I will say this. There is nothing that he has ever given up on and has never taken no for an answer. His heart is the size of a lions, and it is his drive and passion that has always led The Wanted and made sure we are looked after the right way."

He continued, "Speaking as a brother, a friend and a band mate.. I know that you will conquer this as you have every other challenge you have ever faced. We are all on this journey together... and I can't wait to get back on the stage with you and the boys and have a proper celebration when you're better. You got this my man. I love you, Kels and all the family with all my heart and I'll be right here."

The Wanted band members Siva Kaneswaran, Max George, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness and Tom Parker performing at a Media Mixer industry event in June 2012 in New York Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Parker is suffering from stage 4 glioblastoma, an inoperable brain tumor with no cure. It's the same illness that killed Sen. John McCain in 2018 and Beau Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, at 46 in 2015.

Nathan Sykes shared two photos of the band members goofing around onstage, and wrote, "I've been trying to work out what to say for days, but there are simply no words. It's just the most unbelievably cruel situation. However, Tom will attack this with the same vigour that he has with everything he has ever set his mind to. ... I love and support both Tom and Kels and I'll be right behind them every step of the way in their fight. Please keep the whole family in your prayers and send them all the love, support and positivity you possibly can."

Siva Kaneswaran featured a photo of himself and Tom, making faces.

"Tom and Kelsey, we are with you all the way. I know one thing. This rockstar has always given 150% with everything he does and that’s how I know we are gonna get through this. Sending you love and positivity friends."

Fifth band member Jay McGuinness commented on Parker's original post Monday, writing, "You've always been one in a million. I love you Tom, let's get popping."

Parker and his wife are expecting their second child. They were married in 2018 and have a daughter, Aurelia, 15 months old.

The Wanted were a British-Irish boy band that formed in 2009, released three albums and went on hiatus in 2014. They were best known in the U.K. for songs like "All Time Low" and "Heart Vacancy," and have gone on to separate projects in the ensuing years.