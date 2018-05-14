Want to win a trip to Los Angeles to see Kathie Lee and Hoda? Details are here!

share tweet pin email

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb are headed to the West Coast and they want you and a friend to join them!

The ladies will be bringing the Fourth Hour to Los Angeles in May. If you want to see a taping of the show while they're in LA, all you have to do is submit your best audition tape. The winner will receive 2 roundtrip coach class tickets to Los Angeles, a three-night stay at the Hollywood Roosevelt, a Malibu Wine Safari tour for two and dinner at Public restaurant.

Upload a 60-second video below showing us why you deserve a trip to City of Angels with Kathie Lee and Hoda. You and your guest must be at least 21 years old and available to travel May 24-May 27.

Entries close May 16 at 3 p.m. EST.