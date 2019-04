Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 10, 2019, 8:26 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Emily Slawek

Want to see the new animated feature, 'Missing Link' ? Enter your information below for a chance to win Fandango tickets to the new star-studded movie!

"Missing Link" starring Zach Galifianakis, Hugh Jackman, and Zoe Saldana premieres Friday, April 12.

Created by TODAY with our sponsor, LAIKA Studios’ Missing Link. Fandango is owned by our parent company, NBCUniversal.