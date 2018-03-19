Want to win a car that's been beautifully restored? Details are here!

share tweet pin email

TODAY has teamed up with "Fast N' Loud" star Richard Rawlings to offer one lucky fan the chance to win a car!

Rawlings and his Gas Monkey Garage crew restored a ’74 Mercury Comet GT on the latest season of his show, and now he wants to help you win it! The car serves as a throwback to Rawlings' high school years as it was his very first car.

All you have to do is send us a 60-second video that explains your best memory in a car. (Keep it clean, please!)

Fill out the information below for a chance to win.

Entries close March 26 at 5 p.m. EST.