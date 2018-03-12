Want to meet Kathie Lee and Hoda? Tell us why you're their No. 1 fan!

Kathie Lee and Hoda have spent almost 10 years together, and to celebrate, they want to meet their No. 1 fans!
If you love sipping wine with the ladies and dancing to iHoda, we want to hear from YOU!
Send us a creative 60-second video explaining or showing us why you are Kathie Lee and Hoda's biggest fan.
Five lucky winners will have a chance to come to New York City with a guest and meet the ladies!
Fill out the information and upload a video in the form below.
Entries close Mar. 23 at 5 p.m. EST.