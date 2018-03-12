Want to meet Kathie Lee and Hoda? Tell us why you're their No. 1 fan!

share tweet pin email

Kathie Lee and Hoda have spent almost 10 years together, and to celebrate, they want to meet their No. 1 fans!

TODAY What?! Kathie Lee and Hoda want to meet their biggest fan!

If you love sipping wine with the ladies and dancing to iHoda, we want to hear from YOU!

Send us a creative 60-second video explaining or showing us why you are Kathie Lee and Hoda's biggest fan.

Five lucky winners will have a chance to come to New York City with a guest and meet the ladies!

Fill out the information and upload a video in the form below.

Entries close Mar. 23 at 5 p.m. EST.