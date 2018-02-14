Want John Cena to crash your school's dance? Details are here!

Calling all parents, teachers, principals and students!
Learn how you could get John Cena to crash your high school dancePlay Video - 3:13
If you'd like John Cena to come crash your child or student's high school dance happening in March, send us a fun video.
Tell us why you want a surprise appearance by John Cena at your dance, and you could be the talk of your town!
Fill out the information, and upload your video in the form below.
You have until Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. EST to send your creative videos and must be 17 years old.