Want John Cena to crash your school's dance? Details are here!

John Cena's helping us officiate a wedding, and now, the WWE superstar wants to crash your school's dance!

Learn how you could get John Cena to crash your high school dance

Learn how you could get John Cena to crash your high school dance

If you're a high school senior and have an upcoming dance, send us a fun video explaining why you want Cena to make a surprise visit!

Fill out the information, and upload your video in the form below.

You have until Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. EST to send your creative videos and must be 17 years old.

