Want John Cena to crash your school's dance? Details are here!

John Cena's helping us officiate a wedding, and now, the WWE superstar wants to crash your school's dance!
Learn how you could get John Cena to crash your high school dancePlay Video - 3:13
If you're a high school senior and have an upcoming dance, send us a fun video explaining why you want Cena to make a surprise visit!
Fill out the information, and upload your video in the form below.
You have until Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. EST to send your creative videos and must be 17 years old.