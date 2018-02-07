Want John Cena to crash your school's dance? Details are here!

share tweet pin email

John Cena's helping us officiate a wedding, and now, the WWE superstar wants to crash your school's dance!

If you're a high school senior and have an upcoming dance, send us a fun video explaining why you want Cena to make a surprise visit!

Fill out the information, and upload your video in the form below.

You have until Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. EST to send your creative videos and must be 17 years old.