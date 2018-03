share tweet pin email

KLG and Hoda are going to give five lucky viewers a special prize each week! Enter below for a chance to win this week.

Click here to enter KLG and Hoda’s No7 Give It Away sweepstakes!

Entries collected each Monday at 9:00 a.m. ET and ends each Thursday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Like KLG and Hoda on Facebook to keep up on all the fun!