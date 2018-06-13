Want to attend the MLB All-Star game? Tell us why you deserve to go!

share tweet pin email

Kathie Lee and Hoda want to honor some die-hard baseball fans by giving them a chance to attend the sport's popular event: The MLB All-Star game in Washington D.C. on July 17!

TODAY

If you love watching the best of the best from the National League and the American League hit home runs, strike out and steal bases, we want to hear from YOU!

Send us a creative 60-second video describing your ultimate all-star person and why you deserve to win a trip for two to the all-star weekend, including the home run derby, the celebrity softball game, an all-star fan fest and the 2018 all-star game.