'Grief stricken': 'The Walking Dead' cast reacts to death of actor Scott Wilson

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Scott Wilson, who portrayed Hershel Greene on "The Walking Dead," has passed away at the age of 76. The official Twitter account for "The Walking Dead" comic book, upon which the AMC show is based, tweeted out the news Saturday night.

"We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76," reads the tweet. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you."

Wilson, who was born in Georgia, was known for playing intense, sometimes creepy character roles, including one of the killers in "In Cold Blood," the film adaptation of the Truman Capote novel.

The actor passed away after a battle with cancer. He will appear in the ninth season of "The Walking Dead," which premieres tonight.

Scott Wilson of AMC's "The Walking Dead" died at age 76. Michael Tran / FilmMagic

A spokesperson for AMC released a statement regarding the death of the beloved actor.

"Scott will always be remembered as a great actor, and we all feel fortunate to have known him as an even better person. The character he embodied on "The Walking Dead," Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show. Like Scott in our lives, Hershel was a character whose actions continue to inform our characters’ choices to this day. Our hearts go out to his wife, family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him. Scott will be missed."

Wilson also appeared in such classics as "The Great Gatsby" (1974) and "In The Heat of the Night" (1967). More recently, he was seen on "CSI" as a Las Vegas casino owner.

Scott Wilson played Hershel Greene on the hit show. Gene Page / AMC

Khary Payton, who plays King Ezekiel on the show, tweeted out a message of sympathy.

"The first time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become apart of... was a family. He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir. & I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend."

Gale Anne Hurd, producer of show also shared words of condolences.

"Scott was one of the greats, both as an actor and a man," she wrote. "We in #TheWalkingDeadFamily are truly grief stricken. He lived life to the fullest with his true love, his wife Heavenly. He is now a shining star in heaven spreading kindness and light forever. #RIP #ScottWilson"