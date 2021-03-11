TODAY's St. Patrick's Day Bracket Showdown: What is the best part of the holiday?

St. Patrick’s Day is just about here, and we here at TODAY couldn’t be more excited. There are so many aspects of the holiday that people can embrace, whether they’re Irish or not. From four-leaf covers and Irish jigs to “Danny Boy” and pots o’gold, there just might be something to that whole "luck of the Irish" thing.

It's a day for revelry and joy as people from all over the world celebrate. So, put on a Notre Dame T-shirt, break out a Cranberries' album and let your voice be heard in the quest to find out the best part of all things Irish.

Take a look at our bracket and vote for your choice to help us reach the end of the rainbow and select a winner in the only March Madness tournament that really matters.

Irish Soda Bread vs. Corned Beef & Cabbage

Ya gotta eat, right? These traditional Irish staples are beloved, but if you had to pick one, which would it be? Maybe whip up some Irish soda bread and polish it off with a batch of corned beef and cabbage to fill your bellies and help you decide. But, really, there is no loser, right?