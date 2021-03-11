IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY's St. Patrick's Day Bracket Showdown: What is the best part of the holiday?

Which hallmark of St. Paddy's Day will prove it's got the luck of the Irish and walk away with the title?
St. Patrick's Day has a lot of fun traditions. Vote for your favorite in TODAY's St. Patrick's Day Bracket Showdown.
St. Patrick's Day has a lot of fun traditions. Vote for your favorite in TODAY's St. Patrick's Day Bracket Showdown.
By Drew Weisholtz

St. Patrick’s Day is just about here, and we here at TODAY couldn’t be more excited. There are so many aspects of the holiday that people can embrace, whether they’re Irish or not. From four-leaf covers and Irish jigs to “Danny Boy” and pots o’gold, there just might be something to that whole "luck of the Irish" thing.

It's a day for revelry and joy as people from all over the world celebrate. So, put on a Notre Dame T-shirt, break out a Cranberries' album and let your voice be heard in the quest to find out the best part of all things Irish.

Take a look at our bracket and vote for your choice to help us reach the end of the rainbow and select a winner in the only March Madness tournament that really matters.

Irish Soda Bread vs. Corned Beef & Cabbage

Ya gotta eat, right? These traditional Irish staples are beloved, but if you had to pick one, which would it be? Maybe whip up some Irish soda bread and polish it off with a batch of corned beef and cabbage to fill your bellies and help you decide. But, really, there is no loser, right?

Wearing Green vs. Green Beer

Nothing shows love for the Irish quite like wearing green — Ireland is known as the Emerald Isle, after all. Can it keep pace with green beer, though? These specially colored suds are a fun way to celebrate the holiday while also showing your love for the Irish.

St. Patrick’s Day Parades vs. Irish Music

Parades may not be happening right now due to the coronavirus, but St. Patrick’s Day parades are often as much a part of a town’s culture as open mics at a coffeehouse. Then again, there’s Irish music, a Celtic sound which is as distinctive as those pipes calling Danny Boy.

Everyone loves a parade! Here, revelers attend St Patrick's Day festivities in Dublin on March 17, 2013.Peter Muhly / AFP - Getty Images

Shamrocks vs. Leprechauns

The shamrock is such an integral part of Irish culture that McDonald’s named a shake after it (more on that in a minute), while mischievous leprechauns are synonymous with Irish folklore, not to mention their obsession with pots of gold.

Shamrocks abound on St. Patrick's Day!Shutterstock

Step-dancing vs. “Kiss Me I’m Irish” T-Shirt

OK, so maybe you’re not Michael Flatley or someone who can keep up with the cast of “Riverdance,” but you can admire the art of step-dancing. Or, maybe you’d rather keep it simple and toss on a T-shirt you can get at any tourist hot spot, telling the whole world you’d like a smooch.

Shamrock Shakes vs. Lucky Charms

The popular McDonald’s drink wets whistles, but the cereal is magically delicious. Decisions, decisions. Maybe pour a bowl of Lucky Charms and wash it down with a Shamrock Shake to choose. And then cry over all the sugar you put into your system.

Guinness vs. Irish Whiskey

We all know the stereotype about how the Irish enjoy drinking. A pint of Guinness can go down smooth, but Irish whiskey? Now, that’s some hard liquor. Drink up and make up your mind.

Bono and the boys from U2 have been rocking since the '70s.Thibault Camus / AP

Irish Movies vs. U2

“Brooklyn,” “The Departed” and “Michael Collins” are just a few of the Irish-themed flicks that have riveted audiences over the years. Are they better than the likes of Bono and The Edge, whose U2 remains a global phenomenon in an industry where acts fade faster than the sun before a rainstorm in Dublin?

