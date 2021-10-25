You have been ... selected. Chosen to descend into the deepest insanity, the most frightening situations, the scariest movies of all time! Mu-ha-ha-ha!

But don't worry, it's TODAY doing the asking! We've narrowed down eight of the scariest films of all time and assembled them into a boo-tiful Brack-O'Lantern to celebrate the only holiday that combines so much chocolate with so many screams. We want to know which films give you the darkest nightmares, the biggest goose bumps, the most minutes spent hiding under the covers.

The contenders for the tricky throne feature new and old classics alike, including the supernatural, the serial slasher, the insane neighbor and the killer-next-door.

So finish checking your kid's candy for hidden needles (not really a thing, by the way) and get ready to vote! Here are the movies clawing their way toward the title:

"The Shining" and "The Exorcist" Alamy, Everett Collection

"The Shining" (1980) v. "The Exorcist" (1973)

It's a supernatural battle that is super hard to choose between! Both films feature children at their center: There's little Danny, who sees dead people in a way "The Sixth Sense" did not, trapped in a snowbound hotel with his panicking mother and slowly-unraveling author father in "The Shining"; while young Regan has been possessed by a demon and can do things like crawl on the ceiling, spin her head around and lead a priest to self-defenestrate and take a short trip down a long staircase to his death in "The Exorcist."

Think of the kids! And be very, very afraid!

"Friday the 13th" and "The Blair Witch Project" Everett Collection, Alamy

"Friday the 13th" (1980) v. "The Blair Witch Project" (1999)

Both of these films will make you afraid to go out in the woods tonight, tomorrow and maybe forever. Following on the budding slasher film craze started by "Halloween" a few years earlier, "Friday the 13th" has a serial killer hanging out at a summer camp, a killer who methodically takes out the counselors and turns out to be the mom of a long-dead child. Oh, and the long-dead kid seems to get involved at the end.

Meanwhile, "The Blair Witch Project" follows a trio of student filmmakers who venture into the Maryland woods to shoot a documentary about a local legend who turns out to be completely unseen ... and all too real. It gave us the found-footage craze that now dominates films like "Paranormal Activity" and allowed a horror film to actually have zero survivors.

The trees and the lakes are not your friends.

"Scream" and "Get Out" Alamy, Everett Collection

"Scream" (1996) v. "Get Out" (2017)

In this pairing, the horror comes from within and can be the darkest of possible comedy at the same time. "Scream" introduced us to the Ghostface killer, a slasher who murders after placing phone calls, and sometimes takes people out in their own homes. It's a meta-aware film that calls out the tropes of such horror films even as it indulges in them.

Then there's "Get Out," which pits allegedly super-liberal white folks (one says he'd have voted for President Obama a third time if he could) against Black folks who are hypnotically turned into essential slaves, then auctioned off to the highest bidders. On the one hand, it's not funny — but is also clearly dark satire of "nice" white people who are bigoted in their own way. And, if you don't watch the alternate ending, it ends happily. For a horror movie, anyway.

"Halloween" and "A Nightmare on Elm Street" Everett Collection

"Halloween" (1978) vs. "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

True-blue slashers, "Halloween" and "Nightmare" are among the most enduring ("Friday the 13th is the other in this trio), with over 20 spinoffs and reboots between them. The good news: If you like the originals, there's so much more to scare you with in the future! The bad news: None of them are as good as the original.

In any case, "Halloween" focuses on a babysitter being stalked by a mental patient known for killing his babysitting teenage sister on Halloween when he was barely old enough to be in kindergarten. He also gets shot multiple times, yet escapes, setting the stage for a female heroine (the babysitter survives) and a virtually unstoppable killer.

"Nightmare," on the other hand, comes from Wes Craven (who also brought us "Scream") and goes straight for a killer who can't be killed because he's already dead: Fred "Freddy" Krueger, who comes for young people via their dreams. And this means there won't be any kind of a happy ending!

So, time to vote! Pick one from each of the pairings as your favorite, and get ready for the second round. It'll jump out from behind a corner before you even know it!