It's the final four of our #MyTODAYPlazaween! Vote for your favorite costume

As we look ahead to the final day of our #MyTODAYPlazaween celebration, we want to hear from you one more time. You voted each day for your favorite costumes, and now they're all coming together for our Halloween celebration on Friday, Oct. 30. Out of these four spooktacular costumes, which one is your favorite? We know it's a tough choice! Vote below and the winner will be announced on our virtual #MyTODAYPlaza Friday.
Here's another look at the families that made our final four!
Alexandra, Vivienne and Alaina
Meet Alexandra, Vivienne and Alaina from Wall, New Jersey. For Halloween this year, they're dressing up as the Sanderson sisters from "Hocus Pocus." These 7-year-olds have been best friends since they were toddlers, and their moms say they have an "unbreakable" bond. It's fitting, then, that their characters are sisters!
Solomon family
The Solomon family, featured on Tuesday, is from Berryton, Kansas. Mom Angela and dad Scott are huge "Game of Thrones" fans. Plus, their sons love dragons! Scott made Angela an Iron Throne out of an old Adirondack chair. That's pretty awesome if you ask us.
Robinson family
We've got the Detroit-based Robinson family, featured on Wednesday, who is dressed as a carnival. Mom Cheryl made her contortionist costume by hand!
Thomas family
The Thomas family from Marlboro, New Jersey, is going with a George versus George theme — as in George Washington and King George III from "Hamilton" — this year. The boys love the Broadway hit musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, so mom Robyn spent over 40 hours handcrafting these costumes for them. She stitched on buttons, fringe and more!