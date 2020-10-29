It's the final four of our #MyTODAYPlazaween! Vote for your favorite costume

Here's another look at the families that made our final four!

Alexandra, Vivienne and Alaina

Courtesy of Alexandra, Vivienne and Alaina

Meet Alexandra, Vivienne and Alaina from Wall, New Jersey. For Halloween this year, they're dressing up as the Sanderson sisters from "Hocus Pocus." These 7-year-olds have been best friends since they were toddlers, and their moms say they have an "unbreakable" bond. It's fitting, then, that their characters are sisters!

Alaina is dressed as Winifred. Vivienne is dressed as Mary. Alexandra is dressed as Sarah. Jules Weston Photography

Solomon family

Courtesy of the Solomon family

The Solomon family, featured on Tuesday, is from Berryton, Kansas. Mom Angela and dad Scott are huge "Game of Thrones" fans. Plus, their sons love dragons! Scott made Angela an Iron Throne out of an old Adirondack chair. That's pretty awesome if you ask us.

Mom Angela is dressed as Khalessi. Dad Scott is dressed as Jon Snow. Jack, 8, and Andrew, 5, are dressed as dragons. Courtesy of the Solomon family

Robinson family

Courtesy of the Robinson family

We've got the Detroit-based Robinson family, featured on Wednesday, who is dressed as a carnival. Mom Cheryl made her contortionist costume by hand!

Mom Cheryl is dressed as a contortionist. Dad Cliff is dressed as a a ring master. Daughter Maiah is dressed as a popcorn vendor with Penny, the family poodle, dressed as popcorn! Courtesy of the Robinson family

Thomas family

Courtesy of the Thomas family

The Thomas family from Marlboro, New Jersey, is going with a George versus George theme — as in George Washington and King George III from "Hamilton" — this year. The boys love the Broadway hit musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, so mom Robyn spent over 40 hours handcrafting these costumes for them. She stitched on buttons, fringe and more!