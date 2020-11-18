'The Voice' trio performs 'Delta Dawn' in honor of grandparents who have COVID

On Tuesday night’s episode of “The Voice,” trio Worth the Wait honored their family connection with a heartfelt classic country song.

Mia, 15, Jaycee, 13, and Mama T, 47, performed Tanya Tucker’s 1972 hit “Delta Dawn.”

In the video clip ahead of their performance, the women explained their family had always performed together, specifically this song.

“One of the reasons that we picked this song was because growing up, my daddy played the guitar and my sisters and I, we’d all sit around and sing ‘Delta Dawn,’" Mama T, who also goes by Tara, explained. “It was my dad’s favorite.”

She added that both her parents, who are in their 80s, had just tested positive for COVID-19.

“So it’s rocked us just a little bit,” she explained to coach Blake Shelton and Usher, a "mega" mentor this season. “So we’re really hoping to get a chance to do this song for Paw-paw Bud.”

When they were done, the coaches couldn’t contain their excitement.

“I feel excited for America, like the kids that would have never heard a song like that, like, a family singing together,” coach Gwen Stefani effused. “Tonight it was really great.”

“I think this was easily your best performance,” John Legend said.

Ben Allen and Worth the Wait go head to head in the knockout rounds on "The Voice." Tyler Golden / NBC

Shelton named the trio the winner of the day’s event, but their competitor, Ben Allen, was saved by Stefani.

“Ben had one of my favorite performances. I feel excited to have country on my team,” she explained. “If I’m ever gonna have a country artist on my team, this is the moment.”

Ben Allen survived to sing another day! Tyler Golden / NBC

Worth the Wait has been unstoppable so far this season, starting from the blind auditions when they got all four coaches to turn their chairs for their performance of Linda Ronstadt's “When Will I Be Loved.”

The group originally featured the two younger girls and their older sister, Sadie, who had to drop out of the group after having a baby with special needs.

"Jackson needs a lot of full-time care," Tara explained in their debut on the show. "He was born with a rare skin disease. They came to me and said they felt like that third part needs to be there, with tears in their eyes. So how could I not give it a shot?"

She added that not having Sadie there with them was "difficult because she deserves to be here."

"Sadie will always be with us in all of our performances," she said, emotional.