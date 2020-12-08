'Voice' singer honors John Legend, Chrissy Teigen with moving cover of 'Fix You'

A contestant on "The Voice" moved John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to tears after dedicating his performance of the Coldplay song "Fix You" to them as they heal from their pregnancy loss in September.

The "Voice" coach became emotional on Monday night's episode as he described working on the song with contestant John Holiday.

"We started playing the song, my wife was sitting next to me, my daughter's in my wife's lap," Legend said on the show. "We all just started crying because as a lot of people know, we've been through a lot this year, and the lyric of the song just spoke to us."

The song features the lyrics, "And the tears come streaming down your face/When you lose something you can't replace/When you love someone but it goes to waste/Could it be worse?"

"It's one of those songs that's so special, and I definitely thought of you and Chrissy," Holiday told Legend on the show.

Holiday delivered a moving rendition of the song, which features the chorus of "Lights will guide you home/And ignite your bones/And I will try to fix you."

The heartwarming moment comes during a recovery process that Teigen described last month as “brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging” and “mentally painful" since losing their son Jack.

"You know going through what we went through as a family this year and what so many other families around the world are going through, there's just a lot of folks out there who are struggling and could use this kind of message," Legend said on the show.

Holiday's performance was a moment of comfort for Teigen and Legend, who are parents to 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles.

"When I talked to John (Holiday) about doing this song, I just said it would mean a lot to us if you just give your emotional best performance and let yourself be not perfect, let yourself just live in the emotion of the song," Legend said. "And we felt it, we felt it."