Kelly Clarkson jokes Blake Shelton has 'no chance' against Ariana Grande on 'The Voice'

The season 21 premiere of “The Voice” is still weeks away, but viewers don’t have to wait to get a glimpse of what’s to come.

A new first-look promo dropped this week, and it offers a preview of the competition — but not between the gifted contestants. This clip highlights the always rivalry-ready coaches, which, in addition to Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, will include newbie Ariana Grande this time around.

With the spotlight on the “Thank U, Next” singer’s debut appearance on the long-running talent show, a bemused Shelton, aka the winningest judge in the history of the series, listens to the roar of the audience and asks, “Is everybody in here just obsessed with Ariana?”

Clarkson couldn’t help but enjoy the veteran coach’s concern, playfully warning him that when it comes to Grande, “You have no chance!”

In the next scene, Shelton tries to push his red chair back after both he and Grande spun around for the same contestant, presumably someone who preferred the pop star over the country crooner.

But it seems he can’t turn the tide on the support for Team Grande, as the audience begins to chant, “Ari! Ari! Ari! Ari!”

Not that he’d really want to.

“Ariana is the new coach here, and I’m extending an olive branch,” he says later in the promo. “When I’m not in the mix, I’m trying to help the kid out.”

Cut to a scene of Shelton, who recently married former fellow “Voice” coach Gwen Stefani, telling the crowd, “That’s Ariana Grande! Look how awesome she is.”

Sweet sentiment, but the new “kid” wasn’t buying it.

“What’s happening? Why is he being nice?” she asks the other panelists, to which Legend responds, “Never trust him.”

That’s when Grande proves she’s ready for whatever Shelton has in store for her by simply saying, “I don’t.”

See more of the banter and a lot more of the talented contestants when “The Voice” kicks off season 21 Monday, Sept. 20 on NBC.