'The Voice' contestants absolutely rock classic Celine Dion ballad

Two incredibly powerful singers on "The Voice" Monday night battled it out as they performed a classic 2002 Celine Dion hit, "I Surrender."

Ryan Gallagher, 31, and Marisa Corvo, 33, went head to head in the competition.

Marisa Corvo and Ryan Gallagher perform in the battle rounds of "The Voice" in an episode that aired on Nov. 16, 2020. Tyler Golden / NBC

Ahead of the performance, coach Kelly Clarkson was very excited about her difficult song choice.

“Ryan’s more than just the opera singer. And I’ll say, man, him singing ‘I Surrender’ it’s so sexy,” she said. “It’s so cool to see a dude singing a female powerhouse song. That’s cool.”

Both singers were concerned about the difficult song before they took to the stage.

“I feel like there’s a lot of pressure on me,” Corvo told Clarkson during a rehearsal. “And I don’t want to, like, lose the battle because I’m not Celine, you know?"

“It’s hard to depart from what innately you know because you’ve been listening to it since you were a kid,” Clarkson sympathized. “But the reason I pressed my button is because I like your sound.”

Both contestants had no reason to worry — they absolutely nailed the song and the judges loved it.

"Y’all didn’t just blow the roof off… you blew down the entire studio!! It's not easy to do a @CelineDion song, but y'all did it!!! So proud!!" Clarkson tweeted as the show aired.

But as their coach, Clarkson did have to pick a winner.

“This is my hardest battle because you’re both very gifted and it’s just a very difficult decision,” she said after a copious amount of feedback. “I’m just stalling. And sweating.”

“This is terrible,” she groaned before picking Corvo as the winner of the battle. But before Gallagher could walk off the stage, Clarkson used her one save to keep him on the show.

"I just don't want him to go home," she explained. "I think he's so gifted and, argh! His voice is so moving."

"That's the whole point of the show, it's a voice that moves us."