March 12, 2019, 5:01 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Getting superstar coach John Legend to turn his red chair around was only the second biggest thing to happen to Denton Arnell during his blind audition on “The Voice.”

On Monday night’s episode of the NBC singing competition show, Arnell proposed to his girlfriend, Tiffany, after he impressed Legend enough for the EGOT winner to select him for his team following Arnell's performance of Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home.”

After Legend complimented the aspiring singer on a job well done, Arnell sprung into action.

“Is it OK if I just share this moment with my girlfriend?” Arnell asked the coaching panel (Legend, along with Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton). Soon, Tiffany was whisked onto the stage.

“So, being that (Legend) gave me a 'yes,' I wanted to see if Tiffany would give me a 'yes,'” Arnell said as he pulled a ring out of his pocket.

The sweet moment was interrupted, however, when they knocked heads as Arnell knelt down to pop the question. Clarkson doubled over in laughter, and Shelton put his head in his hands in disbelief.

“Let him get on his knee,” Legend then implored Tiffany.

True love prevailed despite the moment of clumsiness, as Arnell slipped the ring on his new fiancée's finger.

Arnell even managed to have a laugh about how everything went down.

"Talk about a BUMP on the screen!! LOL I want to say thank you ALL for your support! WOWWWW!!! What a great night!!! Not just 1 Yes but 2.....," he tweeted.

Legend also took to Twitter to quip about the moment.

"I think I win the award for best wingman ever," he wrote. "We both won tonight, Denton!"

Cheers to the two lovebirds! (And to hoping this is the only time they ever butt heads.)