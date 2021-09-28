'Voice' contestant moves Ariana Grande to tears with soulful 'Rocketman' rendition

One Kentucky woman wowed the coaches on "The Voice" with her rendition of Elton John's "Rocketman."

Holly Forbes, 30, managed to get all four coaches to turn their red chairs for her in Monday night's episode.

"That was so incredibly moving, I'm like, choked up beyond," coach Ariana Grande said after Forbes' performance. "Every single second of it was so emotionally charged. I respect and admire and would love to work with you."

Forbes noted her 7-year-old daughter, Violet, is a huge fan of Grande.

"I know that there's maybe a slim chance because if my baby girl liked (Grande), I'd probably go with her too," coach Kelly Clarkson laughed. "I do everything my daughter loves, but Violet, I'm really cool too!"

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Forbes about to decide who she chose as her coach. Fans will have to tune in on Tuesday at 8 p.m. when "The Voice" returns.

In a video before her audition, Forbes explained how much music has helped her over the years. She said she sings as a caregiver with her patients that have autism and other developmental and intellectual disabilities.

"I love helping others because people have always been there for me when I needed it," she explained, adding she started having seizures around the age of 11.

"The doctors put me on medication that made my hair really brittle and patchy," Forbes said. "I ended up losing my hair. For a kid, it's not easy being bald."

She added that music was what helped her get through it.

"At that time, I always would listen to music on repeat in my room, singing," she said. "This show is really special in that it's so focused on how you sound — that's a big thing because I have a very unique look and a very unique voice."