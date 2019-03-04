Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 4, 2019, 1:25 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Janice Freeman, a former contestant on “The Voice,” has died at age 33.

The singer passed away Saturday from “an extreme case” of pneumonia and a blood clot that traveled to her heart, according to a statement that shared the news on Freeman's social media accounts.

“While at home her husband Dion performed CPR until the ambulance arrived. She passed away at a local hospital shortly after,” the statement said.

Freeman was a cervical cancer survivor who competed in 2017 on “The Voice,” where she finished 11th in the season.

“A survivor and fighter, and a beautiful force in this world, Janice gained notoriety through her success on NBC’s 'The Voice,'as a member of Miley Cyrus's team," her statement said.

Contestants Adam Cunningham and Janice Freeman await their fate on the "Top 11" episode of "The Voice" in 2017. Getty Images

“Her story inspired fans nationwide, having successfully battled cervical cancer and living her life to the fullest while fighting lupus,” it said. “Her friends and family greatly appreciate your prayers, calls, and texts during this time, and ask that they be given space to remember everything that Janice was to them as they process and mourn her loss.”

The Twitter account for "The Voice" called Freeman an "inspiration" and expressed condolences to her family and friends.

TODAY's Carson Daly, the host and a producer of "The Voice," said the news of Freeman's passing "breaks my heart."

"Janice was such a memorable & special part of our @NBCTheVoice family. Her strength & talent will never be forgotten. Praying for her loved ones," he said in a tweet.

Cyrus posted a tribute to Freeman through a series of Instagram photos displaying a rainbow.

"Thank you @janicefreeman ... for everything. This represents you perfectly,” she wrote in the captions.

Freeman performed “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons during her blind audition for the show, prompting Cyrus and fellow coach Jenifer Hudson to turn their chairs around.

Hudson posted a video clip of the audition as a tribute.

“The voice of hers we got to hear and the bit of life we got to watch her live was a blessing and inspiration to us all! My heart and prayers go out to @janicefreeman daughter and family!” she wrote.

In addition to her husband, Dion, Freeman is survived by her daughter, Hannah, her mother, siblings and “many extended family.”

Details about services and "in what ways the family can be supported" will follow, according to a statement.