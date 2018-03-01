Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Christina Grimmie's mother dies 2 years after 'Voice' contestant's death

"Mama Grimmie will be missed immensely."
by Randee Dawn / / Source: TODAY
Christina Grimmie and mom
therealgrimmie/Instagram

Tina Grimmie, mother of late "The Voice" contestant Christina Grimmie, has died from breast cancer, the Grimmie family announced on social media on Sunday.

"Tina fought a courageous and brave battle with cancer for many years, even until her final hours with family by her side," the statement reads. "While this is a bittersweet moment for us as a family, particularly after losing Christina two years ago, we rejoice at the thought that Tina and Christina are united once again in the presence of our Lord and Savior."

Tina's death comes a little over two years after her daughter, who dazzled coach Adam Levine on "The Voice" in 2014, was shot after a performance in Orlando, Florida. Her brother Marcus pinned the shooter to the ground but the assailant, Kevin James Loibl, killed himself.

Levine, who dedicated "Hey Jude" to Christina on "The Voice" a year after her passing, also volunteered to pay for her funeral.

Christina Grimmie and mom
Christina and Tina Grimmie at at the Hard Rock Cafe in October, 2014.WireImage

Christina was 22 when she passed. Her family kept her memory alive with the Christina Grimmie Foundation, which supports families who lose loved ones to gun violence, or who have a family member with breast cancer.

Tina Grimmie kept in touch with fans throughout her treatment, posting on Christina's page with updates and fundraising efforts.

"Our family is grateful to all of Tina’s committed caregivers and to our close friends and family for their unwavering prayers and support in the times we needed it most," the statement continued. "Tina was truly a one of a kind soul and our hearts are heavy."

Tina is survived by her son Marcus and husband Bud.

