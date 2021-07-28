'The Voice' coaches take on a 'Grease' classic in new video

Ariana Grande is making her “Voice” debut with an old classic!

The superstar singer, who is joining “The Voice” as a coach in September, belted out a song from “Grease” with some help from Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend in a promo video for the upcoming 21st season.

They sang “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” which was originally recorded by Olivia Newton-John for the 1978 “Grease” soundtrack.

“Today’s promo is about how we regularly just chill around a campfire and sing,” Clarkson said with a wink in an interview posted to Instagram. “And the whole thing is kind of cute, and it’s outdoorsy. This is us welcoming Ariana.”

Grande, 28, showed off her powerhouse vocals and signature whistle tones in the promo, which began with her sitting on the moon in a sparkly dress before joining her fellow coaches around the campfire.

A star and the moon!

In keeping with the outdoorsy theme, all the creatures of the forest came over to listen to the performance, including a squirrel and some deer.

“The Voice” host Carson Daly also made a cameo as a park ranger, and at one point a terrifying-looking grizzly bear appeared behind him — but luckily, the bear was only there to show off his opera-singing skills.

The cute promo included "Voice" host (and TODAY's own) Carson Daly.

Grande announced she would be joining “The Voice” in March. She is replacing Nick Jonas, who served as a coach in seasons 18 and 20.

The “God Is a Woman” singer teased the promo in an Instagram post Monday and talked about the close bond she has already formed with her fellow coaches.

“Hello and screaming !!!! cannot wait for everyone to see our first promo tomorrow for season 21 of @nbcthevoice !!!” she wrote in the caption. “it’s ..... the most ridiculous and fun. i adore these humans so much and am already an emotional wreck worrying about saying goodbye to everyone the day of the finale and nothings even happened or aired yet. but yes ! tomorrow ! first promo. i love these people and this crew and my TEAM OH MY GOD and everything about this. i can’t say anything else. but... simply cannot wait til we get started.”