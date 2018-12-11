Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

How many stars can you fit into a colorful grid? And how many hits can you squeeze into two minutes?

Jimmy Fallon aimed to find out on Monday's "Tonight Show," bringing us an epic medley of greatest hits from "The Voice" coaches Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton ... and one very special guest: TODAY's Carson Daly!

House band The Roots also featured prominently in the medley of songs, which included snippets of tunes like "I Don't Think About You," "She Will Be Loved," "She's Got a Way With Words" and "Spotlight."

Our favorite moments: when Hudson flicked away Levine's "square" and Fallon donned a cowboy hat for Shelton's part. It's also charming to watch most of the grid clap in rhythm, and then around the 1:30 mark the grid widens to include everybody!

Everybody including Carson, who pops up to join in the fun, but who definitely is not singing. That's OK! He's got that clapping thing down pat.

Clarkson was so enthused by the experience she tweeted about it:

Be sure to watch the whole video to hear the full mashup, which blends these tunes into a surprisingly seamless, joyful whole!