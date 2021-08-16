'The Voice' coaches reveal advisers for new season — see the lineup

"The Voice" is coming back ... which means it's time to find out who'll be advising the new singers!
In a tweet posted Monday, the NBC singing competition juggernaut revealed who'll be pairing up with coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton:
So let the love fest begin for Camila Cabello (Legend), Jason Aldean (Clarkson), Kristen Chenoweth (Grande) and Dierks Bentley (Shelton)! Several of the pairs have already begun sharing on social media, with Chenoweth telling Grande (who posted she was "screaming"), "I love you so much":
Fans also elevated an old pic of a younger Chenoweth and Grande smiling big time:
While Legend had lots of praise for Cabello ("You're such a great adviser"):
Aldean wrote, "Let's do this" to Clarkson:
While we fully expect Shelton and Bentley to speak up any time, thus far they're not sharing their joy on Twitter or Instagram.
But overall, this looks like it'll be a rocking good time with all of these fun duos keeping the show moving.
"The Voice" returns to NBC on Sept. 20.