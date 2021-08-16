'The Voice' coaches reveal advisers for new season — see the lineup

"The Voice" is coming back ... which means it's time to find out who'll be advising the new singers!

Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Carson Daly and John Legend are all back for "The Voice." Trae Patton / NBC

In a tweet posted Monday, the NBC singing competition juggernaut revealed who'll be pairing up with coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton:

So let the love fest begin for Camila Cabello (Legend), Jason Aldean (Clarkson), Kristen Chenoweth (Grande) and Dierks Bentley (Shelton)! Several of the pairs have already begun sharing on social media, with Chenoweth telling Grande (who posted she was "screaming"), "I love you so much":

I love you so much https://t.co/p5sNqCZx6s — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) August 16, 2021

Fans also elevated an old pic of a younger Chenoweth and Grande smiling big time:

While Legend had lots of praise for Cabello ("You're such a great adviser"):

You’re such a great advisor! Thank you Camila!! — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2021

Aldean wrote, "Let's do this" to Clarkson:

Excited to announce I'll be advising for Team Kelly this season on @NBCTheVoice during the Battles! Let's do this, @KellyClarkson! #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/lb6swW9DMM — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) August 16, 2021

While we fully expect Shelton and Bentley to speak up any time, thus far they're not sharing their joy on Twitter or Instagram.

But overall, this looks like it'll be a rocking good time with all of these fun duos keeping the show moving.

"The Voice" returns to NBC on Sept. 20.