“The Voice” is making the best out of social distancing.

A promo for the upcoming 19th season of the Emmy-winning NBC series is out, featuring judges Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend making the best out of the need to remain at least six feet apart, while Stefani and Shelton get teased for spending so much time with each other in lockdown the last few months.

“Blake and I have been quarantining together this entire time,” Stefani said.

“I’m sorry, Gwen,” Legend fired back in jest.

At another point, Stefani had her eyes on a contestant and used a clever, yet socially distant, way to entice him to join her team by firing a T-shirt gun at him.

“I got a present for you, but because we’re social distancing, I’m going to launch it at you. You ready?” she said before pulling the trigger.

When the shirt failed to reach the stage, Shelton, who’s been dating Stefani since 2015, came to the rescue by grabbing a broom with a glove at the end of it to give the shirt to the man, inciting even more laughter.

“The Voice,” which wrapped up last season during the pandemic, returns Oct. 19.

It’s among a number of shows that have resumed production with new guidelines in place to keep people safe from the coronavirus.

“Wheel of Fortune” will feature a spinning cap on its wheel for its upcoming 38th season, while the “Supermarket Sweep” reboot also kept host Leslie Jones slightly farther from contestants than a host would normally be situated. “Shark Tank” made sure entrepreneurs quarantined for more than a week before pitching their ideas.

In June, “The Bold and the Beautiful” became the first broadcast series to resume production, electing to use “love-scene doubles” for romantic scenes.