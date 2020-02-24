'The Voice' coaches are confused by Nick Jonas' dramatic entrance to the show

Sign up for our newsletter

It’s that time again, “Voice” fans! A brand-new season of the hit talent competition is set to kick off Monday night — with a brand-new coach, too.

As we learned last fall, singer-songwriter Nick Jonas is taking a red chair alongside returning regulars Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, and a new promo reveals that he’s ready to make a big first impression.

The one-minute clip kicks off with members of the talent-packed panel showing up for the first day of work on season 18, but Legend wonders aloud, “Where is the new guy?”

That’s when the sound of a twin-engine aircraft causes the trio to look up to the sky just in time to see Jonas make a secret agent-worthy parachute drop.

Dramatic? Yes. Cool? Very.

The “What a Man Gotta Do” singer then peeled off his jumpsuit to reveal a tuxedo, while some man-of-mystery music played in the background.

Nick Jonas superfan, Shelton, thought it was a good look, but Legend noted that the new guy was a bit “overdressed.”

"Is this about to be a ‘Magic Mike’ moment?” Kelly Clarkson asked. NBC

Not a problem, when you’re wearing a tearaway tux.

“Oh! Is this about to be a ‘Magic Mike’ moment?” Clarkson asked, suddenly on-board with the theatrics.

Get ready, "Voice" fans! NBC

Alas, Jonas just stripped down to his slightly more casual premiere night duds, which is still pretty exciting, given that the show is about to begin.