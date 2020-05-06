Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Vogue apologizes to Jessica Simpson for making her feel 'body shamed'

Simpson said a recent story about her from the outlet was "inaccurate!" and "nauseating" to read.
Simpson poses for photos at the 2007 Met Gala in a silver sparkly dress.
Simpson poses for photos at the 2007 Met Gala in a silver sparkly dress.Peter Kramer/Evan Agostini / Getty Images

By Samantha Kubota

Pop star Jessica Simpson clapped back on Tuesday after Vogue published an article chronicling the "oral history" of the Met Gala that asserted her "breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet."

Simpson said it was "nauseating" to read former Vogue creative digital director Sally Singer's salacious story about her at the 2007 gala.

"She was wearing Michael Kors and her breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet...and then at dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them," Singer is quoted in the article. "And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table. He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That’s what’s going on."

Singers John Mayer and Jessica Simpson leave The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on May 7, 2007 in New York City.Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Simpson responded with an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing she felt "a little like Jayne Mansfield" after reading the "inaccurate!" story. She shared the infamous picture of Sophia Loren glaring at Mansfield in 1957.

"...in all seriousness, I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life," she said. "To read this much-anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating."

Vogue later apologized to Simpson in a statement provided to TODAY.

"We are sorry that Jessica felt body-shamed by the anecdote in our Met piece," the statement said. "That was never our intent, but we understand her reaction and we apologize for including it."

The Met Gala has been postponed this year as a result of the ongoing global pandemic surrounding the novel coronavirus.

Fans of the glitzy event have been having fun sharing their recreated looks from home in quarantine though, using the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge. For now, the glam event has been postponed indefinitely.

