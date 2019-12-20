Virginia scientist crowned Miss America 2020

Sign up for our newsletter

Camille Schrier of Virginia was crowned the new Miss America Thursday night!

Schrier is a student at Virginia Commonwealth University working toward a doctorate in pharmacy.

Schrier, who is already Miss Virginia, graduated from Virginia Tech with undergraduate degrees in biochemistry and systems biology.

Schrier does a science demonstration during the talent portion of the Miss America 2.0 competition. Donald Kravitz / Getty Images

She actually gave a chemistry demonstration during the talent competition! Her Instagram shows she's no stranger to fun demos; she regularly visits schools and science camps to showcase how cool science can be.

Schrier said she plans to spend the next year as Miss America advocating for drug safety.

The Miss America 2.0 competition this year took place at the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center in Uncasville, Connecticut this year.

The 2019 Miss America, Nia Franklin of New York, crowned Schrier this year's winner. They also had celebrity judges on hand, including Kelly Rowland of "Destiny's Child," Karamo Brown of "Queer Eye" and Lauren Ash who stars in NBC's "Superstore."