/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Viola Davis is a total failure at fasting — and she's fine with that.

During her visit to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday, the Oscar winner, 53, shared a hilarious story about throwing in the towel early during a 28-day fast.

During filming of her new movie "Widows," one of the film's makeup artists invited the cast and crew to join her in a "cleanse" in order to purge anger and cultivate happier thoughts.

"We had to sip all of our food because sucking and chewing was an act of aggression, and it was about completing everything, living in forgiveness," Davis explained. "I was like, ‘Isn't this awesome? I want that. I want to release my anger."

The actress' hubby, Julius Tennon, predicted she wouldn't last.

"My husband was like, ‘Why the hell would you want to do something like that, V?'" she said, imitating him. "'I ain't never seen you miss a meal. I don't know how the hell you going to do something like that.'"

Still, Davis hoped the regimen might be a "game changer" for her.

Turns out, not so much.

"We had to do it for 28 days. I lasted for two days," she said as the audience howled.

To make matters even funnier, it was Davis' anger that did her in. After an irritating phone call with her niece, the actress ended up bingeing on a McDonalds hamburger and downing a "big thing of vodka with soda water."

The next day, a defiant Davis told the fast's organizer, "I don't got time for this!"

"I need my anger," she explained to Fallon. "I've got a chip on my shoulder. I've always had a chip on my shoulder, and it works for me. Because if I don't let this stuff out, I'm going to blow up."

Watch Davis tell her relatable story in the video above!