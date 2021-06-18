IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Vin Diesel's 3 kids make a rare appearance at 'F9' screening

Vin Diesel brought his three kids, Hania, Vincent and Pauline, to an event for the latest "Fast & Furious" movie, "F9."
"F9" star Jordana Brewster joins Diesel's family for a photo.
"F9" star Jordana Brewster joins Diesel's family for a photo.Alex J. Berliner / ABImages via AP
By Ananya Panchal

Though Vin Diesel is a veteran of major movie events, he rarely brings his kids with him.

On Thursday, the 53-year-old actor was joined by his three kids, Hania, 13, Vincent, 11, and Pauline, 6, at a Fans First event at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles. The event was to celebrate the newest "Fast & Furious" film, "F9: The Fast Saga," releasing on June 25.

Vin Diesel was joined by his kids, Hania Sinclair, Pauline Sinclair and Vincent Sinclair at an "F9" screening.Alex J. Berliner / ABImages via AP

Diesel's co-stars Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang and Tyrese Gibson, attended the event and Diesel's real-life kids and wife, Paloma Jimenez, joined his on-screen family.

Diesel's co-stars, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson, take a photo with his real-life family. Alex J. Berliner / ABImages via AP

Diesel's son, Vincent, will be playing young Dom in the upcoming film. Diesel's younger daughter, Pauline, was named after his late co-star, Paul Walker who died in 2013.

Diesel and Walker were not just close on-screen, but also off. In 2015, Diesel told TODAY Walker was "in the room" when Pauline arrived, and her name would be a way to make sure Walker would always be there.

"It felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my family and a part of my world," he explained.

And speaking of family, Walker's daughter, Meadow, posted a photo with Diesel's kids on Instagram last year. The 22-year-old captioned the cute selfie "family forever."

