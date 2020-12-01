Video of Catherine O'Hara re-creating her classic 'Home Alone' scene goes viral

The clip, which actually is from “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” features present-day O’Hara shouting “Kevin” when she realizes she forgot Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin. The scene itself is an ode to the original “Home Alone” where she shouts “Kevin” after realizing the family left him at home.

The clip was posted on TikTok last month and has since garnered more than 3.5 million views. It was taken from an episode of Josh Gad’s “Reunited Apart” focused on “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” That episode concluded with a tribute to director John Hughes, with several actors from his movies re-creating their lines. O’Hara appeared at the end of the episode.

After the clip appeared on TikTok, it made its way to Twitter.

"Catherine O'Hara is a treasure...," popular Twitter user and former NBA star Rex Chapman wrote.

"Catherine O'Hara is a treasure...," popular Twitter user and former NBA star Rex Chapman wrote.

"Catherine O'Hara remaking her #HomeAlone Kate McCallister ... & I am here for it," someone else wrote.

Interestingly, some people on Twitter are only now discovering that O'Hara, who won an Emmy for "Schitt's Creek," also starred in "Home Alone."

"I just found out that Kevin's mom in Home Alone.. and Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek.. are played by the same actress," one user admitted.

"It took me 5 seasons of watching Schitt's Creek to realize that Moira is Kevin's mom from home alone," another person wrote.

The fact that some people may not be aware of O'Hara didn't sit well with at least one person, either.

"I'm sorry but if you didn't know Catherine O'Hara was in Home Alone then you actually don't deserve Catherine O'Hara," one person wrote.

