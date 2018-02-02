Are the Spice Girls reuniting? Here's the pic that has fans really really excited

share tweet pin email

Could the rumors be true? Are the Spice Girls really reuniting?

Fashion mogul Victoria Beckham put fans in a tizzy Friday when she shared a rare photo with her former bandmates Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell and Melanie Chisholm.

It's the first time in six years all five of the ladies have been photographed together.

"Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower," Beckham, 43, captioned the reunion shot.

Beckham's photo — and her "Exciting" comment— further fuels rumors that the band will officially reunite. The chatter suggests that the five women will get back together to release a greatest hits compilation, appear on a TV talent show and participate in endorsement deals.

The Spice Girls, who made "girl power" a mantra during their free-spirited 1990s heyday, first shot to fame with hit single "Wannabe" in 1996. The group last performed on stage together at the London Olympics Closing Ceremony in 2012.

Everett / (C)Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Eve The Spice Girls in their 1997 heyday (L-R): Emma Bunton as Baby Spice, Melanie Brown as Scary Spice, Geri Halliwell as Ginger Spice, Victoria Beckham as Posh Spice, Melanie Chisholm as Sporty Spice.

In March 2017, Beckham told TODAY that although all five of the ladies were still close friends, she didn't foresee a Spice Girls reunion happening — but as pop culture buffs know, a lot can change in a year. (Not to mention, reviving the best pop culture of the 1990s is suddenly all the rage these days.)

Beckham also stopped short of saying her Spice Girls persona "Posh" was gone forever.

"I'll always be Posh," the style icon insisted.

Speaking on behalf of Spice Girls fans everywhere, this is one reunion we really, really want.