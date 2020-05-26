Victoria Beckham actually smiled in a photo, and David Beckham joked about it

Sign up for our newsletter

It’s finally happened.

Victoria Beckham, who has a reputation for not smiling in photos, did indeed flash a grin in a picture with son Cruz that he posted on Instagram for the world to see.

“Apparently my mum does smile,” he captioned the shot, which featured mother and son in matching white robes.



Cruz isn’t the only one in the family who poked some fun at his mother’s showing off her pearly whites, either.

"How white are mums @victoriabeckham teeth ? it’s Ross from friends,” Victoria’s husband and Cruz’s dad, David, wrote in the comments.

David Beckham and a non-smiling Victoria Beckham arrive at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 10, 2018 in London. Karwai Tang / WireImage

The jab is an allusion to a famous “Friends” episode in which Ross gets his teeth whitened to disastrous results.

Victoria has not replied to any of the teasing.

Beckham, 46, has addressed her penchant for frowning.

“I want to be honest. In the past, I’ve probably hidden behind my armor,” the former Spice Girls star told Glamour U.K. last year. “The not smiling publicly, for instance. There’s less of that now.”

She told the magazine that she’s changed her approach as she’s gotten older.

“There’s something really liberating about embracing who I am at 45 years old and owning it, feeling confident, feeling content,” she explained at the time.