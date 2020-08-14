Victoria Beckham shares hilarious reaction to husband David singing a Spice Girls song

David Beckham is arguably his wife’s biggest fan, so it’s no surprise that when he hears one of her classic Spice Girls songs, he can’t help but sing along!

He and James Corden visited a cycling studio as part of his recent appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and at one point, Corden took over the spin class and began blasting the Spice Girls’ hit song “Wannabe” on the sound system.

Beckham pretended to be embarrassed at first, but before long he was biking in rhythm and singing along to the chorus of the girl group’s 1996 single: “If you wanna be my lover …”

He really committed!

His "zig-a-zig-ah" was also on point, and Victoria Beckham definitely approved of her husband’s enthusiastic singalong.

“Loved watching @davidbeckham on the #latelateshow last night!” she wrote on Instagram. “He did always want to be in the band 😂😂😂.”

The soccer star’s singing even received a seal of approval from the official Spice Girls Instagram account, which shared a peace sign and heart emoji on Victoria Beckham’s post.

Beckham never hesitates to share his love for the Spice Girls. In honor of his 21st wedding anniversary last month, he posted a video montage on Instagram set to “Say You’ll Be There,” the second single off "Spice," the pop group's 1996 debut album.

He also reminisced about seeing Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, on TV for the first time.

“Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the spice girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said 'ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit' 😄,” he wrote. “Who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have 4 of the most beautiful and perfect kids.”