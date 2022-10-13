Victoria Beckham explains why she ‘just broke down’ at her Paris fashion show

Victoria Beckham was brought to tears during her most recent Paris Fashion Week show.

Last month, the former Spice Girl debuted her Spring/Summer 2023 collection in front of a packed crowd full of fans, friends and family. And it was the presence of her loved ones that made the 48-year-old get a bit teary-eyed.

“I was so emotional because it’s such a big deal for me to have a show in Paris. It was a real highlight of my career,” the fashion designer said during a visit to Studio 1A on Thursday. "I had my family there. I had my friends there. And I felt so proud of my team."

The sweet moment occurred as Beckham walked down the runway at the end of her show, and it caught her by surprise.

"I was planning on coming out and having a very cool picture taken and I just broke down when I saw my husband and my children, who are so supportive of what I do. I was just very, very happy," the mother of four explained.

The Beckham family showed up to support their matriarch. Darren Gerrish / WireImage

Beckham was surrounded by love on her big day with her entire family by her side, including husband David Beckham and their four children: sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11. Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, also stopped by to support her mother-in-law.

The designer even shared a cute behind-the-scenes video with her family backstage at the event.

While discussing the moment with Beckham, Savannah Guthrie said she found it completely endearing.

"I loved it because you were totally overwhelmed with gratitude and joy in that moment," she said.

Hoda Kotb agreed, saying, "It's so awesome. You're surrounded by all these people who love and adore you."

On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Hoda sat down with the star again and she said her recent fashion show felt like "such a triumph."

Beckham explained that she was particularly excited to get her designs back on the runway after the pandemic and wanted to soak in every moment.

"I thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyed it," she said.