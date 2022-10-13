Victoria Beckham doesn’t care what people ink about her marriage to husband David.

The Spice Girls singer had a tattoo of her husband’s initials removed from her left wrist, but says it has nothing to do with their relationship.

“I had these tattoos a long, long time ago,” she told Hoda Kotb on TODAY.

“And they just weren’t particularly delicate. My husband has so many gorgeous tattoos and the children do and they’re very fine. And they’ve had them created by the most phenomenal artists, but mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and just not looking as pretty.”

Beckham said there was no reason to look for any sort of hidden meaning into her decision to remove the tattoos.

Victoria and David Beckham attend the unveiling of his statue outside the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on March 2, 2019. Lionel Hahn / AP

“They just didn’t look so nice,” she added. “It doesn’t mean anything more than that. I think that the media started to speculate was I leaving my husband. No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that.”

Victoria and David have been married for 23 years, while their son Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz earlier this year.

Does Victoria think there are any lessons Brooklyn can learn from watching his parents?

“I think it’s about being a close family and having the lines of communication always open and just being there,” she said.

“I think you can never really offer advice. The kids have to figure it out themselves, but you have to be there. And we’re very close and all I want is my children to be happy and what more can you ask for, really?”