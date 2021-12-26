Looks like Victoria Beckham isn’t the only member of her family with some singing skills.

The former Spice Girls member posted a video to Instagram on Friday of her husband, David Beckham, belting Nat King Cole’s holiday classic, “The Christmas Song.”

In the clip, the fashion designer approaches her husband as he sits in front of their fireplace roasting, presumably, some chestnuts.

“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire/ Jack Frost nipping at your nose,” the retired soccer superstar croons while wearing a Santa hat.

He then turns around and realizes his wife is filming him.

Victoria Beckham, 47, laughs, “Oh my God. He’s actually trying.”

“You were trying hard with that vocal,” she playfully tells him.

David Beckham, 46, hilariously responds, “Oh, I’m sorry, Adele,” as Victoria Beckham giggles.

The couple, who have been married since 1999, typically share funny posts of each other on social media. In September, the singer uploaded a cheeky photo of her husband lying face down, half in, half out of a swimming pool.

“Happy Sunday, you’re welcome!” she captioned the picture. She also made sure her fans knew she had the honor of taking the snap.

The pair sometimes include their children Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10, in their lighthearted roasts of each other on social media.

Earlier this year, Romeo dyed his hair bleach blond and brother Cruz debuted his pink hair.

In response, David Beckham shared a picture of him rocking the bleach blond look next to his two sons. “Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90’s,” he joked in the caption. “by the look on their faces they are not too pleased about it #DadDidItFirst.”

Victoria Beckham chimed in and commented, “Dad did do it first and it looks even better this time round!!!!”

On Christmas, Posh Spice posted a picture of the family all together for the holiday.

“Christmas kisses from the Beckhams!” she wrote and added a Christmas tree and present emoji.