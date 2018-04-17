share tweet pin email

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 47th birthday with those who love her most — her family.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl shared happy photos with her husband, David Beckham, and their kids as the whole gang toasted her birthday on Tuesday.

Beckham and her hubby, who've been married for nearly 19 years, looked stylish in evening wear (and sunglasses!) in their sexy pic, which she shared on her birthday. "Love u so so much @davidbeckham x. Thank u for making my birthday so special x. The perfect day!! All 6 of us together x kisses x," she gushed in the caption.

The day before, the former Posh Spice shared a sweet family photo with her four children, Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 6.

"Birthday eve with my babies x love u so much @davidbeckham. kisses x," the happy star wrote.

Beckham also filled her Instagram story with snaps of the kids' colorful homemade birthday cards, pretty flowers, and a scrumptious-looking birthday cake made of watermelon and strawberries.

"They know me too well," she joked in the caption. "Fruit birthday cake for breakfast."

David Beckham took to his own account to share a black-and-white version of the photo of his wife and kids.

In the caption, he sweetly wrote, "Happy birthday to this young lady ... Amazing mummy."

Happy Birthday, Victoria!