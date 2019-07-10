"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Vicki Gunvalson couldn't be more proud of her daughter, Briana, and son-in-law, Ryan Culberson.

The couple, who have been keeping their followers up to date on their weight loss journey, just revealed they've lost an incredible 107 pounds between the two of them, all by following the keto diet.

Ryan Culberson shared a photo on Instagram of the couple surrounded by family, looking happy and healthy as they celebrated the Fourth of July. He also included a "before" photo taken a year ago, along with the hashtag #itsalifestylenotadiet.

The keto diet has been rising in popularity over the past two years and celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond have given the diet a try. Even TODAY's very own Al Roker is a fan of the keto diet. The diet requires people to give up almost all carbohydrates in favor of eating a high-fat, protein-rich diet. After a few days, the body goes into a state of ketosis and is required to break down protein and fats for energy.

The last time the Culbersons shared their progress was in March, when they announced they had lost over 85 pounds since they first began following the keto diet last May.

Gunvalson has been cheering the couple on with their transformations. In March, she gave Briana and Ryan a shoutout on Instagram.

"Just wanted to share this incredible photo of Briana and @ryan_culberson. Together they have lost over 85 lbs since last summer," Gunvalson wrote. "She feels better and is healthier than she has been in a long time. Missing her so much across the miles, but couldn’t be more proud of both of them."