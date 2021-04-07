Vice President Harris and husband to move into renovated official residence

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband are moving into their official residence after protracted repairs forced the couple to live in the president’s guest quarters, a senior administration official told NBC News on Tuesday.

The Naval Observatory is traditionally the home of the vice president, but Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff have not lived there since the inauguration.

The vice president and Emhoff have been staying at the Blair House, near the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue, while the Naval Observatory undergoes renovations. But a moving truck was spotted outside of Blair House on Tuesday evening.

When this project began it was expected it would only take a few weeks but it has stretched out over two months. An official said the repairs are "more easily conducted with the home unoccupied." The White House said the nature of the renovations included chimney work, maintenance and general floor repairs.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.