/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

TODAY anchor Craig Melvin may have just won Throwback Thursday with this photo of himself as a little boy wearing a sailor uniform. (Or is it little "buoy"?)

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu_jA0ZBoFo

"Oh buoy!" he punned, adding, "(officially accepting better caption submissions)."

We'll take that one, no problem!

Al Roker chimed in with this comment: "Hey, Popeye..."

Clearly, there's something about the sea that calls to him, judging by some of the pics Craig has posted to his Instagram page:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsJNYm9hL7J

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbSmw7DngKj

Ah, the sea. Thanks for sharing, Craig!

March 1, 201904:53
