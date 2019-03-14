Get the latest from TODAY
Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn
TODAY anchor Craig Melvin may have just won Throwback Thursday with this photo of himself as a little boy wearing a sailor uniform. (Or is it little "buoy"?)
"Oh buoy!" he punned, adding, "(officially accepting better caption submissions)."
We'll take that one, no problem!
Al Roker chimed in with this comment: "Hey, Popeye..."
Clearly, there's something about the sea that calls to him, judging by some of the pics Craig has posted to his Instagram page:
Ah, the sea. Thanks for sharing, Craig!