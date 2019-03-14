Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 14, 2019, 5:05 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

TODAY anchor Craig Melvin may have just won Throwback Thursday with this photo of himself as a little boy wearing a sailor uniform. (Or is it little "buoy"?)

"Oh buoy!" he punned, adding, "(officially accepting better caption submissions)."

We'll take that one, no problem!

Al Roker chimed in with this comment: "Hey, Popeye..."

Clearly, there's something about the sea that calls to him, judging by some of the pics Craig has posted to his Instagram page:

Ah, the sea. Thanks for sharing, Craig!