share tweet pin email

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist talks with Emmy Award-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who reflects on her long career in comedy, stretching from “Saturday Night Live” and “Seinfeld” to her HBO hit “Veep.” She discusses how President Trump’s election win impacted “Veep.” The hardworking star says she’d like “a little chill-out time” but “if there are other jobs out there, I’ll take them!”