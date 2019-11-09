The tables have turned on “Wheel of Fortune” for Vanna White.

The 62-year-old television personality will be filling in for host Pat Sajak after undergoing emergency surgery for a blocked intestine. White took the reins, stepping in to fill Sajak’s big shoes alongside some surprise guests!

On the show's official Instagram account, fans got a first look into White’s appearance as host. The long-running show also teased cameos from some classic Disney characters, showing a couple of snaps of them alongside White.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“Vanna steps in as host and Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and Pluto join in the fun!” the caption reads. “Tune in beginning December 9th.”

The show teased more of what it will look like with White as the host, including some of her elegant looks throughout the pre-taped episodes. White modeled her holiday-themed looks on the show’s Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into the coming episodes.

“@officialvannawhite wore a variety of elegant dresses this week,” the caption read. “Which were your favorite, #WheelWatchers? #WheelOfFortune”

Sajak and White have been co-hosting the classic game show since the early 1980s, but this will be the first time White will be hosting an entire episode by herself. The last time White filled in was for a segment back in 1996, when Sajak had laryngitis and was unable to finish hosting an episode he had started.

It was announced on Friday, Nov. 8 that taping for the show was canceled due to Sajak’s emergency surgery.

“The Wheel of Fortune taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine,” the show shared on its official social media outlets. “He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host.”

Episodes of “Wheel of Fortune” featuring White as the host will begin airing on Monday, Dec. 9.