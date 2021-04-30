Vanna White 'whacked' with confetti after historic 'Wheel of Fortune' win

Call it an unexpected hazard of the job.

“Wheel of Fortune’s” Vanna White was hit in the head with confetti that came pouring down on Thursday’s show after the contestant won a new house by solving the puzzle in the bonus round.

After Pat Sajak revealed contestant Laura Trammell had won a home valued at $375,000 as part of the show's "Home Sweet Home" theme this week, confetti came streaming down from the ceiling. White was walking across the stage when some of it got her in the face.

After the show came back from a commercial break to wrap up the episode, Sajak let viewers in on what happened.

“First thing I have to tell you that when you won, Vanna was running across the stage and the confetti came out and you got whacked in the head by a clump of confetti,” he said.

“Right in the head,” she said. “Thank goodness it wasn’t my eye.”

“You could’ve put your eye out!” Sajak said.

“I know!” she replied.

Dangerous encounters with confetti aside, Thursday’s episode marked a landmark moment for “Wheel of Fortune” when Trammell became the first person in the show’s history to win a house.

“I’m beyond excited. I’m still in shock,” Trammell said as the episode drew to a close. “I still can’t believe it just happened.”

The confetti incident marks the second dramatic moment in the final round this month. You may recall Sajak accidentally revealed the puzzle, although no one caught the snafu.

"But it goes to show you that people are concentrating and they're not paying any attention to me," he said afterward.